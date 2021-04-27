Army belgian paratroopers jump on Chièvres Air Base

Belgian Paratroopers pack their parachute after a High Altitude Low Opening jump on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, during a training exercise in conjunction with 424th Air Base Squadron, U.S. Air Force, April 27, 2021. The configuration of the airfield and the help of the 424th Air Base Squadron allowed a faster rotation between packing, boarding and jumping, in order to certify several dozen of Paratroopers under supervision of the Training Center CE-PARA of the Belgian forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Henri Cambier)
