Belgian Paratroopers land from a High Altitude Low Opening jump on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, during a training exercise in conjunction with 424th Air Base Squadron, U.S. Air Force, April 27, 2021. The 424th ABS and the configuration of the airfield allowed for faster rotation between packing, boarding and jumping enabling the paratroopers to meet their yearly certification under supervision of the Training Center CE-PARA of the Belgian forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Henri Cambier)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 04:13
|Photo ID:
|6640814
|VIRIN:
|210427-A-HZ738-0056
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|3.81 MB
|Location:
|CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WAL, BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army belgian paratroopers jump on Chièvres Air Base [Image 9 of 9], by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
