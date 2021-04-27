A Belgian Paratrooper lands after a High Altitude Low Opening jump on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, during a training exercise in conjunction with 424th Air Base Squadron, U.S. Air Force, April 27, 2021. The configuration of the airfield and the help of the 424th Air Base Squadron allowed a faster rotation between packing, boarding and jumping, in order to certify several dozen of Paratroopers under supervision of the Training Center CE-PARA of the Belgian forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Henri Cambier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2021 Date Posted: 05.12.2021 04:13 Photo ID: 6640819 VIRIN: 210427-A-HZ738-0161 Resolution: 3224x4464 Size: 1.78 MB Location: CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WAL, BE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army belgian paratroopers jump on Chièvres Air Base [Image 9 of 9], by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.