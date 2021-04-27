Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WAL, BELGIUM

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Henri Cambier 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A Belgian Paratrooper lands after a High Altitude Low Opening jump on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, during a training exercise in conjunction with 424th Air Base Squadron, U.S. Air Force, April 27, 2021. The configuration of the airfield and the help of the 424th Air Base Squadron allowed a faster rotation between packing, boarding and jumping, in order to certify several dozen of Paratroopers under supervision of the Training Center CE-PARA of the Belgian forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Henri Cambier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 04:13
    Photo ID: 6640819
    VIRIN: 210427-A-HZ738-0161
    Resolution: 3224x4464
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WAL, BE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army belgian paratroopers jump on Chièvres Air Base [Image 9 of 9], by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

