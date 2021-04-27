Army belgian paratroopers jump on Chièvres Air Base

A Belgian Paratrooper lands from a High Altitude Low Opening jump on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, during a training exercise in conjunction with 424th Air Base Squadron, U.S. Air Force, April 27, 2021. The 424th ABS and the configuration of the airfield allowed for faster rotation between packing, boarding and jumping enabling the paratroopers to meet their yearly certification under supervision of the Training Center CE-PARA of the Belgian forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Henri Cambier)

