Chief Master Sgt. Jason Johnson, 51st Maintenance Group chief, stands at attention while the flag is folded at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 7, 2021. A flag folding is a part of Johnson’s retirement ceremony marking the end of his 30 years of active duty service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2021 Date Posted: 05.12.2021 03:14 Photo ID: 6640760 VIRIN: 210507-F-PB738-1106 Resolution: 4325x2970 Size: 10.44 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Johnson Retirement [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.