Col. Brian Moore, 51st Maintenance Group commander, left, speaks at Chief Master Sgt. Jason Johnson’s retirement ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 7, 2021. Johnson served in the Air Force for a total of 30 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 03:14
|Photo ID:
|6640756
|VIRIN:
|210507-F-PB738-1026
|Resolution:
|4115x2743
|Size:
|6.82 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Johnson Retirement [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
