Chief Master Sgt. Jason Johnson, 51st Maintenance Group chief, retires at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 7, 2021. A flag folding is a part of Johnson’s retirement ceremony marking the end of his 30 years of active duty service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 03:13
|Photo ID:
|6640762
|VIRIN:
|210507-F-PB738-1118
|Resolution:
|4966x3311
|Size:
|12.57 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Chief Johnson Retirement [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT