Chief Johnson Retirement

Chief Master Sgt. Jason Johnson, 51st Maintenance Group chief, retires at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 7, 2021. A flag folding is a part of Johnson’s retirement ceremony marking the end of his 30 years of active duty service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

