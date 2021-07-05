Chief Johnson Retirement

Col. Brian Moore, 51st Maintenance Group commander, speaks at Chief Master Sgt. Jason Johnson’s, 51st MXG chief, retirement ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 7, 2021. Johnson had 17 assignments and five deployments over the span of a 30-year career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2021 Date Posted: 05.12.2021 Photo ID: 6640758 Resolution: 5131x3421 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR