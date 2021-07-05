Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Working Dogs [Image 5 of 5]

    Military Working Dogs

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Bagzi, Sshelton, and Batman, 647th Security Forces military working dogs, take a break from training at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 7, 2021. All three dogs work as patrol explosive detection dogs and are trained to detect the presence of improvised explosive devices by smell. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 22:18
    Photo ID: 6640515
    VIRIN: 210507-F-GM429-0001
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 4.46 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Working Dogs [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MWD
    JBPHH
    USAF

