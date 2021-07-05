Bagzi, Sshelton, and Batman, 647th Security Forces military working dogs, take a break from training at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 7, 2021. All three dogs work as patrol explosive detection dogs and are trained to detect the presence of improvised explosive devices by smell. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)
