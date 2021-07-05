Bagzi, Sshelton, and Batman, 647th Security Forces military working dogs, take a break from training at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 7, 2021. All three dogs work as patrol explosive detection dogs and are trained to detect the presence of improvised explosive devices by smell. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2021 Date Posted: 05.11.2021 22:18 Photo ID: 6640515 VIRIN: 210507-F-GM429-0001 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 4.46 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Working Dogs [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.