Master at Arms Petty Officer 2nd Class Julian Reid and Sshelton, 647th Security Forces military working dog handler and military working dog, train together at the obedience course at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 7, 2021. Military working dogs that are born into the Department of Defense Military Working Dog Breeding Program and trained at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, are designated with a double letter name like Sshelton. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

