Staff Sgt. Tyrell Bias and Bagzi, 647th Security Forces military working dog handler and military working dog, train together at the obedience course at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 7, 2021. Military working dogs conduct explosive and drug searches, search and recoveries, provide deterrence, and apprehend subjects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)
|05.07.2021
|05.11.2021 22:18
|6640512
|210507-F-GM429-0168
|2871x4307
|1.64 MB
|HI, US
|4
|4
This work, Military Working Dogs [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
