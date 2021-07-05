Staff Sgt. Tyrell Bias and Bagzi, 647th Security Forces military working dog handler and military working dog, train together at the obedience course at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 7, 2021. Military working dogs conduct explosive and drug searches, search and recoveries, provide deterrence, and apprehend subjects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

Date Taken: 05.07.2021