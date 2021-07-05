Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Working Dogs [Image 2 of 5]

    Military Working Dogs

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Master at Arms Petty Officer 2nd Class Julian Reid and Sshelton, 647th Security Forces military working dog handler and military working dog, train together at the obedience course at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 7, 2021. Military working dogs that are born into the Department of Defense Military Working Dog Breeding Program and trained at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, are designated with a double letter name like Sshelton. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 22:18
    Photo ID: 6640511
    VIRIN: 210507-F-GM429-0215
    Resolution: 4582x3055
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Working Dogs [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MWD
    JBPHH
    USAF

