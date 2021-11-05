Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG provides vaccinations to tribal members of the Tohono O’odham Nation [Image 3 of 4]

    AZNG provides vaccinations to tribal members of the Tohono O’odham Nation

    WHY, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Pvt. Alyssa Hovland, 996th Area Support Medical Company, combat medic, administers the COVID-19 vaccination to a tribal member of the Tohono O’odham Nation in Why, Ariz., May 11, 2021. The Arizona National Guard partnered with the tribe to provide vaccinations and to also act as translators for the predominantly Spanish speaking community. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 18:19
    Photo ID: 6640357
    VIRIN: 210511-Z-CC902-0038
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 11.42 MB
    Location: WHY, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG provides vaccinations to tribal members of the Tohono O’odham Nation [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Arizona National Guard
    Vaccination
    Soldiers
    COVID-19
    AZCV19
    Tohono O’odham Nation

