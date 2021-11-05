AZNG provides vaccinations to tribal members of the Tohono O’odham Nation

Spc. Albert Leotta, 258th Engineer Company, horizontal construction engineer, prepares COVID-19 vaccination cards to be given to patients after the vaccination is administered in Why, Ariz., May 11, 2021. The Arizona National Guard partnered with the Tohono O’odham Nation to provide vaccinations to tribal members and to also act as translators for the predominantly Spanish speaking community. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

