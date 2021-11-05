AZNG provides vaccinations to tribal members of the Tohono O’odham Nation

Staff Sgt. Norma Mena, 162nd Medical Squadron, aerospace medical technician, medically screens a member of the Tohono O’odham Nation before the COVID-19 vaccination is provided in Why, Ariz., May 11, 2021. The Arizona National Guard partnered with the tribe to provide vaccinations and to also act as translators for the predominantly Spanish speaking community. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

Date Taken: 05.11.2021 Location: WHY, AZ, US