The first proof-of-concept project for the Chemical Biological Center's expanded and upgraded biomanufacturing facility will be the production of fuel for the Hellfire missile.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 16:38
|Photo ID:
|6640293
|VIRIN:
|210511-O-WC829-149
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|397.67 KB
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Seeks to Establish Self Sufficiency through Biomanufacturing [Image 4 of 4], by Brian Feeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Seeks to Establish Self Sufficiency through Biomanufacturing
