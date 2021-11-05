The DEVCOM Chemical Biological Center is positioning itself as the bridge between bench-scale micro-organism research and industrial production.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 16:38
|Photo ID:
|6640289
|VIRIN:
|210511-O-WC829-029
|Resolution:
|1518x1138
|Size:
|420.98 KB
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Seeks to Establish Self Sufficiency through Biomanufacturing [Image 4 of 4], by Brian Feeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Seeks to Establish Self Sufficiency through Biomanufacturing
