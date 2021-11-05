Joe Kragl, a Center biologist, operates a centrifuge in the extraction phase; it contains a bucket that functions like a large salad spinner, separating the microbes from the broth.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 16:38
|Location:
|MD, US
Army Seeks to Establish Self Sufficiency through Biomanufacturing
