    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gary Peters remarks Detroit Arsenal electric substation groundbreaking [Image 5 of 5]

    Gary Peters remarks Detroit Arsenal electric substation groundbreaking

    DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Randy Tisor 

    U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command

    U.S Senator from Michigan, Gary Peters, addresses a socially-distanced gathering of local officials and Detroit Arsenal leaders at an electrical substation groundbreaking ceremony May 10.

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 15:55
    Photo ID: 6640218
    VIRIN: 210510-A-PG359-351
    Resolution: 3486x2676
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gary Peters remarks Detroit Arsenal electric substation groundbreaking [Image 5 of 5], by Randy Tisor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TACOM
    Detroit Arsenal
    Gary Peters
    electic substation

