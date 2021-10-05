Detroit Arsenal Electric Substation - Stabenow - Peters

U.S. Senators from Michigan, Debbie Stabenow (center, left) and Gary Peters, join Maj. Gen. Darren Werner, commander of the Tank-automotive and Armaments Command and senior commander of Detroit Arsenal, along with Detroit Arsenal Garrison Manager Carrie Mead (far right), in turning a ceremonial shovel-full of dirt during an electrical substation groundbreaking ceremony held on Detroit Arsenal May 10.

