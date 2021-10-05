U.S Senator from Michigan, Debbie Stabenow, addresses a socially-distanced crowd at an electrical substation groundbreaking ceremony at Detroit Arsenal May 10.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 15:55
|Photo ID:
|6640212
|VIRIN:
|210510-A-PG359-231
|Resolution:
|3832x2735
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Debbie Stabenow remarks at groundbreaking Detroit Arsenal electric substation [Image 5 of 5], by Randy Tisor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
