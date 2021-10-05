Detroit Arsenal Electric Substation - Stone - Wojno

Michigan State Representative Lori Stone (center, left), and Michigan State Senator Paul Wojno, join Maj. Gen. Darren Werner, commander of the Tank-automotive and Armaments Command and senior commander of Detroit Arsenal, along with Detroit Arsenal Garrison Manager Carrie Mead (far right), in turning a ceremonial shovel-full of dirt during an electrical substation groundbreaking ceremony held on Detroit Arsenal May 10.
|05.10.2021
|05.11.2021 15:55
|6640201
|210510-A-PG359-994
|6000x4000
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US
|0
|0
Senators dig dirt on Arsenal substation
