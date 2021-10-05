Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Detroit Arsenal Electric Substation - Stone - Wojno [Image 2 of 5]

    Detroit Arsenal Electric Substation - Stone - Wojno

    DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Randy Tisor 

    U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command

    Michigan State Representative Lori Stone (center, left), and Michigan State Senator Paul Wojno, join Maj. Gen. Darren Werner, commander of the Tank-automotive and Armaments Command and senior commander of Detroit Arsenal, along with Detroit Arsenal Garrison Manager Carrie Mead (far right), in turning a ceremonial shovel-full of dirt during an electrical substation groundbreaking ceremony held on Detroit Arsenal May 10.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 15:55
    Photo ID: 6640201
    VIRIN: 210510-A-PG359-994
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Detroit Arsenal Electric Substation - Stone - Wojno [Image 5 of 5], by Randy Tisor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Detroit Arsenal Electric Substation - Stabenow - Peters
    Detroit Arsenal Electric Substation - Stone - Wojno
    Werner - Stabenow - Peters
    Debbie Stabenow remarks at groundbreaking Detroit Arsenal electric substation
    Gary Peters remarks Detroit Arsenal electric substation groundbreaking

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Senators dig dirt on Arsenal substation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TACOM
    Detroit Arsenal
    Darren Werner
    Lori Stone
    Paul Wojno

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT