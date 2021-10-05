Tech. Sgt. Kimberly Weaver, 606th Air Control Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of medical readiness, wears an Independent Duty Medical Technician patch at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 10, 2021. Independent Duty Medical Technicians are the only enlisted healthcare provider who can give care in the absence of a licensed, privileged or credentialed health care provider. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2021 Date Posted: 05.11.2021 02:25 Photo ID: 6639129 VIRIN: 210510-F-ZX177-1042 Resolution: 7576x5050 Size: 3.64 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IMDT, the art of medicine [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.