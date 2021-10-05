Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMDT, the art of medicine [Image 3 of 4]

    IMDT, the art of medicine

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ericka Woolever 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Kimberly Weaver, 606th Air Control Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of medical readiness, measures an Airman’s blood pressure at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 10, 2021. The primary job of an Independent Duty Medical Technician is to ensure the health and safety of Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

