Tech. Sgt. Kimberly Weaver, 606th Air Control Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of medical readiness, measures an Airman’s blood pressure at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 10, 2021. One of the U.S. Air Force’s missions is to provide Airmen and their families with the best health care possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2021 Date Posted: 05.11.2021 02:25 Photo ID: 6639126 VIRIN: 210510-F-ZX177-1023 Resolution: 7005x4670 Size: 2.26 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IMDT, the art of medicine [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.