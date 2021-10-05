IMDT, the art of medicine

Tech. Sgt. Kimberly Weaver, 606th Air Control Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of medical readiness, measures an Airman’s blood pressure at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 10, 2021. One of the U.S. Air Force’s missions is to provide Airmen and their families with the best health care possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 02:25
|Photo ID:
|6639126
|VIRIN:
|210510-F-ZX177-1023
|Resolution:
|7005x4670
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
