    IMDT, the art of medicine [Image 2 of 4]

    IMDT, the art of medicine

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.04.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ericka Woolever 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Kimberly Weaver, 606th Air Control Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of medical readiness, checks for a vein before inserting a needle at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 4, 2021. Independent Duty Medical Technicians are the only enlisted health care provider who can give care in the absence of a licensed, privileged or credentialed health care provider. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 02:25
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
