Tech. Sgt. Kimberly Weaver, 606th Air Control Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of medical readiness, checks for a vein before inserting a needle at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 4, 2021. Independent Duty Medical Technicians are the only enlisted health care provider who can give care in the absence of a licensed, privileged or credentialed health care provider. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 02:25
|Photo ID:
|6639127
|VIRIN:
|210504-F-ZX177-1006
|Resolution:
|6388x4258
|Size:
|2.85 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IMDT, the art of medicine [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
