IMDT, the art of medicine

Tech. Sgt. Kimberly Weaver, 606th Air Control Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of medical readiness, checks for a vein before inserting a needle at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 4, 2021. Independent Duty Medical Technicians are the only enlisted health care provider who can give care in the absence of a licensed, privileged or credentialed health care provider. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

