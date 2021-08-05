210508-N-IK959-7408

MADISON, Wis. (May 8, 2021) U. S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Lucas Latterell receives his first salute from U. S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. William Harris during a commissioning ceremony held on top of the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center, May 8. Latterell was a member of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC). Harris is the former Assistant Marine Officer Instructor at UW-Madison NROTC. The NROTC program is overseen by Naval Service Training Command, and was established to develop midshipmen mentally, morally, and physically so as to assume the highest responsibilities of command, citizenship, and government. (U. S. Navy photo by Scott A. Thornbloom)

