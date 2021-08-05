Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210508-N-IK959-7391 [Image 4 of 5]

    210508-N-IK959-7391

    MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2021

    Photo by Scott A. Thornbloom  

    Naval Service Training Command

    MADISON, Wis. (May 8, 2021) U. S. Navy Ensign Nora Stolley has her officer shoulder boards affixed by her parents, Mark and Claudia Stolley, during a commissioning ceremony held on top of the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center, May 8. Stolley was a member of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC). The NROTC program is overseen by Naval Service Training Command, and was established to develop midshipmen mentally, morally, and physically so as to assume the highest responsibilities of command, citizenship, and government. (U. S. Navy photo by Scott A. Thornbloom)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 23:30
    VIRIN: 210508-N-IK959-7391
    Location: MADISON, WI, US 
