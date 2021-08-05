MADISON, Wis. (May 8, 2021) U. S. Navy Ensign Nora Stolley has her officer shoulder boards affixed by her parents, Mark and Claudia Stolley, during a commissioning ceremony held on top of the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center, May 8. Stolley was a member of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC). The NROTC program is overseen by Naval Service Training Command, and was established to develop midshipmen mentally, morally, and physically so as to assume the highest responsibilities of command, citizenship, and government. (U. S. Navy photo by Scott A. Thornbloom)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 23:30
|Photo ID:
|6638993
|VIRIN:
|210508-N-IK959-7391
|Resolution:
|2100x1698
|Size:
|555.22 KB
|Location:
|MADISON, WI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210508-N-IK959-7391 [Image 5 of 5], by Scott A. Thornbloom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
University of Wisconsin-Madison NROTC Commissions Five New U. S. Navy and Marine Corps Officers
LEAVE A COMMENT