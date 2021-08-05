210508-N-IK959-7368

MADISON, Wis. (May 8, 2021) U. S. Navy Ensign Garrett Latchaw has his officer’s cover put on by his parents, Scott and Kristine Latchaw, during a commissioning ceremony held on top of the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center, May 8. Latchaw was a member of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC). The NROTC program is overseen by Naval Service Training Command, and was established to develop midshipmen mentally, morally, and physically so as to assume the highest responsibilities of command, citizenship, and government. (U. S. Navy photo by Scott A. Thornbloom)

