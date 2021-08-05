Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    210508-N-IK959-7361 [Image 1 of 5]

    210508-N-IK959-7361

    MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2021

    Photo by Scott A. Thornbloom  

    Naval Service Training Command

    MADISON, Wis. (May 8, 2021) U. S. Navy Capt. Gregory Zacharski, University of Wisconsin-Madison Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) commanding officer, administers the oath of office to five UW-Madison NROTC midshipmen during a commissioning ceremony on top of the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center, May 8. NROTC is overseen by Naval Service Training Command and was established to develop midshipmen mentally, morally, and physically so as to assume the highest responsibilities of command, citizenship, and government. (U. S. Navy photo by Scott A. Thornbloom)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 23:30
    Photo ID: 6638990
    VIRIN: 210508-N-IK959-7361
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 458.54 KB
    Location: MADISON, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210508-N-IK959-7361 [Image 5 of 5], by Scott A. Thornbloom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210508-N-IK959-7361
    210508-N-IK959-7365
    210508-N-IK959-7368
    210508-N-IK959-7391
    210508-N-IK959-7408

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    University of Wisconsin-Madison NROTC Commissions Five New U. S. Navy and Marine Corps Officers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) commanding officer

    TAGS

    NROTC
    oath of office
    University of Wisconsin-Madison
    U. S. Navy Capt.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT