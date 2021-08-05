210508-N-IK959-7361

MADISON, Wis. (May 8, 2021) U. S. Navy Capt. Gregory Zacharski, University of Wisconsin-Madison Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) commanding officer, administers the oath of office to five UW-Madison NROTC midshipmen during a commissioning ceremony on top of the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center, May 8. NROTC is overseen by Naval Service Training Command and was established to develop midshipmen mentally, morally, and physically so as to assume the highest responsibilities of command, citizenship, and government. (U. S. Navy photo by Scott A. Thornbloom)

