Authentic WWII barracks at Fort Knox

Having had combat boots scrape across them for nearly half a century, the visible wear on the steps demonstrates the many Soldiers who lived in the barracks. The latrine was also restored to its original condition.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 14:34
|Photo ID:
|6638235
|VIRIN:
|210510-A-BB164-0010
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|6.02 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
