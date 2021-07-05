Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WWII barracks open as Patton Museum exhibit [Image 1 of 10]

    WWII barracks open as Patton Museum exhibit

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Jenn DeHaan 

    Fort Knox

    After 10 years of effort, an original World War II barracks exhibit is now open as part of the General George Patton Museum at Fort Knox.

    This work, WWII barracks open as Patton Museum exhibit [Image 10 of 10], by Jenn DeHaan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

