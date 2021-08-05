Retired Col. Mike Weaver speaks at the ceremony May 8, 2021, to mark the grand opening of the newest General George Patton Museum exhibit. Weaver was given the honor of cutting the ribbon to commemorate the occasion.
|05.08.2021
|05.10.2021 14:33
|6638229
|210510-A-BB164-0005
|4371x2867
|1.4 MB
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|1
|0
This work, Retired Col. Mike Weaver speaks at WWII barracks grand opening [Image 10 of 10], by Jenn DeHaan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Authentic WWII-era barracks on display at Patton museum, open to the public
