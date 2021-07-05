Having had combat boots scrape across them for nearly half a century, the visible wear on the steps demonstrates the many Soldiers who lived in the barracks. The latrine was also restored to its original condition.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2021 Date Posted: 05.10.2021 14:34 Photo ID: 6638233 VIRIN: 210510-A-BB164-0008 Resolution: 5354x3469 Size: 2.08 MB Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Authentic WWII barracks at Fort Knox [Image 10 of 10], by Jenn DeHaan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.