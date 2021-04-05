CJTF-HOA members participate in FDCC

U.S. Army Staff Sgts. Issaka Guebre, left, the Civil Affairs East Africa Medical Cell non-comissioned officer in charge, and Michael Sitzman, the Civil Affairs East Africa Civil Information Management Cell NCOIC, ruck in preparation for a night ambush exercise during the French Desert Commando Course at Le centre d’entraînement au combat de Djibouti (CECAD) in Arta Plage, Djibouti, May 4, 2021. Guebre learned to swim a week prior to the course so he could attempt the water obstacle portion of the training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Missy Sterling)
