    CJTF-HOA members participate in FDCC [Image 3 of 4]

    CJTF-HOA members participate in FDCC

    DJIBOUTI

    05.04.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Melissa Sterling 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Service members assigned to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa ruck in preparation for a night ambush exercise during the French Desert Commando Course at Le centre d’entraînement au combat de Djibouti (CECAD) in Arta Plage, Djibouti, May 4, 2021. In order to successfully complete the course and receive the French Desert Command Badge, participants must pass three events: knot tieing, a mountain obstacle course and a water obstacle course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Missy Sterling)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 09:35
    VIRIN: 210504-F-EB151-1061
    Location: DJ
    This work, CJTF-HOA members participate in FDCC [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRICOM
    Connecticut National Guard
    Task Force Iron Gray
    French Desert Commando Course
    FDCC

