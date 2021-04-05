CJTF-HOA members participate in FDCC

Service members assigned to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa ruck in preparation for a night ambush exercise during the French Desert Commando Course at Le centre d’entraînement au combat de Djibouti (CECAD) in Arta Plage, Djibouti, May 4, 2021. In order to successfully complete the course and receive the French Desert Command Badge, participants must pass three events: knot tieing, a mountain obstacle course and a water obstacle course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Missy Sterling)

