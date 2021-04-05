CJTF-HOA members participate in FDCC

Service members assigned to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa ruck in preparation for a night ambush exercise during the French Desert Commando Course a Le centre d’entraînement au combat de Djibouti (CECAD) in Arta Plage, Djibouti, May 4, 2021. A mix of Army, Navy and Air Force members participated in the course to test their physical abilities and learn combat and survival skills from their French counterparts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Missy Sterling)

