Service members assigned to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa ruck in preparation for a night ambush exercise during the French Desert Commando Course at Le centre d’entraînement au combat de Djibouti (CECAD) in Arta Plage, Djibouti, May 4, 2021. During the 12-day course, service members hone their troop movement skills by running through various scenarios to test their combat skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Missy Sterling)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2021 Date Posted: 05.10.2021 09:34 Photo ID: 6637595 VIRIN: 210504-F-EB151-1029 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 10.91 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CJTF-HOA members participate in FDCC [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.