    CJTF-HOA members participate in FDCC [Image 1 of 4]

    CJTF-HOA members participate in FDCC

    DJIBOUTI

    05.04.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Melissa Sterling 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Service members assigned to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa ruck in preparation for a night ambush exercise during the French Desert Commando Course at Le centre d’entraînement au combat de Djibouti (CECAD) in Arta Plage, Djibouti, May 4, 2021. During the 12-day course, service members hone their troop movement skills by running through various scenarios to test their combat skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Missy Sterling)

    AFRICOM
    Connecticut National Guard
    Task Force Iron Gray
    French Desert Commando Course
    FDCC

