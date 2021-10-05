Army Capt. Kai Callwood, a Logistics Civil Augmentation Program professional with the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Africa battalion, is a graduate of Berklee College of Music. He holds a degree in music production and engineering and another in music business management. Besides being a LOGCAP professional in the Army, he is an Army logistician, mortuary affairs officer, and petroleum and water specialist. He is also a trained Army firefighter. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
Berklee music student turned Army officer supports Horn of Africa mission
