    Berklee music student turned Army officer supports Horn of Africa mission [Image 1 of 3]

    DJIBOUTI

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Sekai Callwood was born Dec. 22 while his father, Capt. Kai Callwood, was deployed to the Horn of Africa as a Logistics Civil Augmentation Program professional with the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. Sekai, which means joy in African, lives in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. He and his mother, Chantell Bernier, celebrated their first Mother’s Day together May 9. His father is still deployed to Djibouti and Somalia. (U.S. Army courtesy forum)

