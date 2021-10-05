Sekai Callwood was born Dec. 22 while his father, Capt. Kai Callwood, was deployed to the Horn of Africa as a Logistics Civil Augmentation Program professional with the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. Sekai, which means joy in African, lives in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. He and his mother, Chantell Bernier, celebrated their first Mother’s Day together May 9. His father is still deployed to Djibouti and Somalia. (U.S. Army courtesy forum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2021 Date Posted: 05.10.2021 03:02 Photo ID: 6637416 VIRIN: 210510-A-SM279-950 Resolution: 703x1024 Size: 114.63 KB Location: DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Berklee music student turned Army officer supports Horn of Africa mission [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.