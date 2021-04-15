Army Capt. Kai Callwood, a Logistics Civil Augmentation Program professional assigned to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Field Support Battalion-Africa, stands next to a loaded Air Force C-5 Galaxy military transport aircraft at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. Callwood is embedded with Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa assigned to duties in Djibouti and Somalia. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2021 Date Posted: 05.10.2021 03:02 Photo ID: 6637427 VIRIN: 210415-A-SM279-128 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.26 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Berklee music student turned Army officer supports Horn of Africa mission [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.