Army Capt. Kai Callwood, a Logistics Civil Augmentation Program professional assigned to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Field Support Battalion-Africa, stands next to a loaded Air Force C-5 Galaxy military transport aircraft at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. Callwood is embedded with Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa assigned to duties in Djibouti and Somalia. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 03:02
|Photo ID:
|6637427
|VIRIN:
|210415-A-SM279-128
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|DJ
This work, Berklee music student turned Army officer supports Horn of Africa mission [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Berklee music student turned Army officer supports Horn of Africa mission
