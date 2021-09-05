Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Local community attends final day of the Defenders of Liberty Airshow

    Local community attends final day of the Defenders of Liberty Airshow

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2021

    Photo by Airman William Pugh 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Josh and Brian Evans observe during the 2021 Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 9, 2021. Air shows allow the U.S. military and civilian demonstration teams to display their capabilities through aerial demonstrations and static displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Pugh)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2021
    Date Posted: 05.09.2021 15:00
    Photo ID: 6637164
    VIRIN: 210509-F-NI018-1130
    Resolution: 4757x3165
    Size: 4.59 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    This work, Local community attends final day of the Defenders of Liberty Airshow, by Amn William Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

