Josh and Brian Evans observe during the 2021 Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 9, 2021. Air shows allow the U.S. military and civilian demonstration teams to display their capabilities through aerial demonstrations and static displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Pugh)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2021 15:00
|Photo ID:
|6637164
|VIRIN:
|210509-F-NI018-1130
|Resolution:
|4757x3165
|Size:
|4.59 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
This work, Local community attends final day of the Defenders of Liberty Airshow [Image 5 of 5], by Amn William Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
