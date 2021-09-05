Visitors to Barksdale Air Force Base watch as aircraft from Tora, Tora, Tora fly in formation during the 2021 Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 9, 2021. The Defenders of Liberty airshow was first held in 1933 and is a full weekend of military and civilian aircraft, with performances and displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Pugh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2021 Date Posted: 05.09.2021 15:00 Photo ID: 6637168 VIRIN: 210509-F-NI018-1088 Resolution: 5171x3996 Size: 2.88 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Local community attends final day of the Defenders of Liberty Airshow [Image 5 of 5], by Amn William Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.