Visitors to Barksdale Air Force Base watch as aircraft from Tora, Tora, Tora fly in formation during the 2021 Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 9, 2021. The Defenders of Liberty airshow was first held in 1933 and is a full weekend of military and civilian aircraft, with performances and displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Pugh)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2021 15:00
|Photo ID:
|6637168
|VIRIN:
|210509-F-NI018-1088
|Resolution:
|5171x3996
|Size:
|2.88 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Local community attends final day of the Defenders of Liberty Airshow [Image 5 of 5], by Amn William Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
