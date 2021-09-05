Local community attends final day of the Defenders of Liberty Airshow

Visitors to Barksdale Air Force Base watch the Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 9, 2021. The air show gives attendees an opportunity to get up close and personal to see some of the equipment and aircraft used by the U.S. military today. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Pugh)

