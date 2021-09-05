Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Barksdale hosts Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show Final Day [Image 6 of 6]

    Barksdale hosts Defenders of Liberty Air &amp; Space Show Final Day

    BARKSDALE AFB, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Ramos 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    “Tora, Tora, Tora” recreates the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor at the 2021 Barksdale Defenders of Liberty airshow at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 9, 2021. Designed as a living history lesson, "Tora, Tora, Tora" is intended as a memorial to all the soldiers who gave their lives for their countries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan E. Ramos)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2021
    Date Posted: 05.09.2021 14:48
    Photo ID: 6637159
    VIRIN: 210509-F-RZ678-1183
    Resolution: 4272x2027
    Size: 3.75 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale hosts Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show Final Day [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jonathan Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Barksdale hosts Defenders of Liberty Air &amp; Space Show Final Day
    Barksdale hosts Defenders of Liberty Air &amp; Space Show Final Day
    Barksdale hosts Defenders of Liberty Air &amp; Space Show Final Day
    Barksdale hosts Defenders of Liberty Air &amp; Space Show Final Day
    Barksdale hosts Defenders of Liberty Air &amp; Space Show Final Day
    Barksdale hosts Defenders of Liberty Air &amp; Space Show Final Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    Airshow
    Barksdale
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Team Barksdale
    2nd BW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT