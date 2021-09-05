“Tora, Tora, Tora” recreates the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor at the 2021 Barksdale Defenders of Liberty airshow at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 9, 2021. Designed as a living history lesson, "Tora, Tora, Tora" is intended as a memorial to all the soldiers who gave their lives for their countries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan E. Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2021 14:48
|Photo ID:
|6637159
|VIRIN:
|210509-F-RZ678-1183
|Resolution:
|4272x2027
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
