    Barksdale hosts Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show Final Day [Image 5 of 6]

    Barksdale hosts Defenders of Liberty Air &amp; Space Show Final Day

    BARKSDALE AFB, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Ramos 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptor flies through clouds during the 2021 Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 9, 2021. The F-22A, a fifth-generation fighter incorporating fourth-generation stealth aircraft, has the ability to fly at supersonic speed without afterburners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jon)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2021
    Date Posted: 05.09.2021 14:48
    VIRIN: 210509-F-RZ678-1297
    Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
    Louisiana
    Airshow
    Barksdale
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Team Barksdale
    2nd BW

