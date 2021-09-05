U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptor flies through clouds during the 2021 Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 9, 2021. The F-22A, a fifth-generation fighter incorporating fourth-generation stealth aircraft, has the ability to fly at supersonic speed without afterburners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jon)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2021 14:48
|Photo ID:
|6637157
|VIRIN:
|210509-F-RZ678-1297
|Resolution:
|3129x2082
|Size:
|2.92 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Barksdale hosts Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show Final Day [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jonathan Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
