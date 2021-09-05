Rob Holland, MXS-RH pilot, performs during the Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 9, 2021. Rob Holland is a four-time, consecutive, world four-minute Freestyle Champion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan E. Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2021 14:47
|Photo ID:
|6637152
|VIRIN:
|210509-F-RZ678-1001
|Resolution:
|3012x2004
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Barksdale hosts Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show Final Day [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jonathan Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT