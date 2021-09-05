Airmen assigned to the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, “Thunderbirds," prepare for the 2021 Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 9, 2021. Serving as the U.S. Air Force's "Ambassadors in Blue", the Thunderbirds showcase the high level of skill, professionalism, teamwork, discipline and dedication inherent in the men and women of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)

