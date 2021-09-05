Lt. Col. (Dr.) Noel Colls, United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron,“Thunderbirds," flight surgeon, talks to kids visiting the 2021 Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 9, 2021. Barksdale's Air Show showcased performances from the Thunderbirds, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and a host of additional acts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2021 14:48
|Photo ID:
|6637150
|VIRIN:
|210509-F-LC363-1220
|Resolution:
|4855x3237
|Size:
|654.63 KB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Barksdale AFB hosts 2021 Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT