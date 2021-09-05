Lt. Col. (Dr.) Noel Colls, United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron,“Thunderbirds," flight surgeon, talks to kids visiting the 2021 Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 9, 2021. Barksdale's Air Show showcased performances from the Thunderbirds, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and a host of additional acts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2021 Date Posted: 05.09.2021 14:48 Photo ID: 6637150 VIRIN: 210509-F-LC363-1220 Resolution: 4855x3237 Size: 654.63 KB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Barksdale AFB hosts 2021 Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.