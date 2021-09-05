Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale AFB hosts 2021 Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show [Image 6 of 12]

    Barksdale AFB hosts 2021 Defenders of Liberty Air &amp; Space Show

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wrightsman 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A spectator watches the 2021 Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 9, 2021. The Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show showcased military and civilian aerial performances to Barksdale's civilian partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2021
    This work, Barksdale AFB hosts 2021 Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thunderbirds
    Louisiana
    Air Show
    Barksdale
    Barksdale AFB
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Defenders of Liberty
    2nd Bomb Wing
    USAF Thunderbirds
    USAFADS
    2nd BW
    Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show

